Blog/Stephen Bailey
Engineering Manager, Data Platforms, Whatnot
Stephen Bailey
Stephen Bailey is Engineering Manager for Data Platforms at Whatnot, where he leads the platforms that power intelligence, trust, and decision-making across one of the world’s fastest-growing livestream shopping marketplaces. Operating at the intersection of product, infrastructure, and data, he specializes in translating rapid business growth into systems that scale. He is especially drawn to ambitious technical problems, high-leverage platforms, and environments that move unreasonably fast.