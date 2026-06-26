Blog/Nitya Tarakad
Senior Software Engineer
Nitya Tarakad
Nitya is a software engineer on Snowflake’s Cortex Search team, where she works on efforts across the retrieval and ranking stack. Before joining Snowflake, she was at Neeva working on search quality and ranking efforts. Nitya holds a Master’s in Machine Learning and a Bachelor’s in Computer Science from the Georgia Institute of Technology.
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JUN 26, 2026Data Engineering
Beyond RAG: Enterprise Search Meets Analytics Over Unstructured Data
Puxuan Yu +4
MAR 11, 2025Gen AI
Long-Context Isn't All You Need: Impact of Retrieval and Chunking on Finance RAG
Nitya Tarakad +3
MAR 04, 2025Gen AI
Evaluating and Optimizing Search Quality: Seamlessly Tune Your Snowflake Cortex Search Service with an LLM Judge
Nitya Tarakad +2