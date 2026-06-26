Skip to content
Blog/Nitya Tarakad

Nitya Tarakad

Senior Software Engineer
Nitya is a software engineer on Snowflake’s Cortex Search team, where she works on efforts across the retrieval and ranking stack. Before joining Snowflake, she was at Neeva working on search quality and ranking efforts. Nitya holds a Master’s in Machine Learning and a Bachelor’s in Computer Science from the Georgia Institute of Technology.
JUN 26, 2026Data Engineering

Beyond RAG: Enterprise Search Meets Analytics Over Unstructured Data

Puxuan Yu
Puxuan Yu +4
MAR 11, 2025Gen AI

Long-Context Isn't All You Need: Impact of Retrieval and Chunking on Finance RAG

Nitya Tarakad +3
MAR 04, 2025Gen AI

Evaluating and Optimizing Search Quality: Seamlessly Tune Your Snowflake Cortex Search Service with an LLM Judge

Nitya Tarakad +2

Where Data Does More

Start for free
Watch a demo