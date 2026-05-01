Nicolas Sharma

Nicolas is a member of the Product Finance team at Snowflake, where he helps manage over $1 billion in annual cloud spend and partners with leaders in finance, engineering and product to align priorities in AI development and cloud investments. He drives cost savings, optimization efforts and cost management for AI tooling adoption companywide, providing visibility into how emerging AI investments translate into productivity gains. An avid user of Cortex Code, he is pushing Finance at Snowflake further into the AI frontier, embedding AI directly into financial operations to accelerate decision-making at scale.