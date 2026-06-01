Myles Borins is a Toronto-based product leader working across developer platforms, data, infrastructure and AI. He currently works on Developer Platform at Snowflake, helping shape the tools and systems people use to build pipelines, manage data, and work with agents and AI. Before Snowflake, he worked at GitHub, Google and IBM. He has spent much of his career around developer tools, open source and the JavaScript and Node.js ecosystem. Outside of work, he has spent years making things on the internet through software, music and community.