While flowers may immediately come to mind when you hear the name, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc., has actually significantly evolved over the years to become a dynamic e-commerce platform. The company now has a family of over a dozen gifting and sharing brands, including PersonalizationMall.com®, Harry & David®, Cheryl’s Cookies®, and more.

Through differentiated products and unique services, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. helps customers express, connect, and celebrate with the most important people in their lives.

Since its inception 45 years ago, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has embraced new and emerging technologies to meet the needs of customers. This includes acquiring the 1-800-FLOWERS phone number in 1986, becoming AOL’s first merchant partner in 1994, and most recently, launching a new Celebrations Passport® app that provides customers with a fully integrated cross-brand mobile shopping experience. The company has also forged ahead in conversational commerce, launching on messaging platforms including Facebook Messenger and adopting a voice-first initiative with Amazon Alexa, followed by Apple Business Chat and Google Assistant.

Today, the company offers customers a seamless shopping experience across multiple digital and voice platforms. It’s also leveraging emerging technologies including AI, machine learning, and augmented reality to provide a personalized customer experience. In addition, company leaders have invested in headless commerce, which separates the front and back ends of their e-commerce platform to enable more flexibility and agility with the customer experience across devices.

Chief Information Officer of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM. Inc., Arnold Leap spoke to Steve Hamm for the Rise of the Data Cloud podcast about how the company has leveraged Snowflake to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation for its customers.